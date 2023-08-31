PM Modi the ‘terminator’? BJP yet to delete offensive post

The BJP on Wednesday released a startling ‘poster’ on social media with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the terminator. Evidently inspired by the Hollywood science fiction action film of the same name from 1984, the poster reads, “Narendra Modi: The Terminator. 2024: I will be back”.

Released just ahead of the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, which begins today, 31 August, the BJP’s official handle put up the poster with a self-congratulatory boast, “Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins”.

But is it appropriate to describe the prime minister as terminator? In the film, the ‘Terminator’ is a villain, an assassin who is programmed to kill, a cyborg who destroys. The signature line "I'll be back” is what the assassin mouths before destroying a police station and killing them. Ironically, in the sequel titled Terminator 2, the assassin is destroyed.

The poster had received more than 800,000 views by Thursday afternoon, and though it invited ridicule, scathing comments, memes and indignation, the poster has not been taken down, which may indicate that the party believes there is nothing wrong in projecting the prime minister as a violent assassin. It possibly also believes that the poster serves its purpose by projecting the macho, muscular image of Narendra Modi among the party faithful.