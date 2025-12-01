PM ‘biggest dramabaaz’, indulging in hypocrisy: Congress

He urged the BJP to put an end to what he described as “this grand spectacle of distraction” and return to the fundamentals of democracy: debate, accountability, and engagement on issues that weigh heavily on the nation.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the Winter Session, Modi declared that Parliament must be a place not for drama but for “delivery.”

Kharge responded that while the Prime Minister speaks of delivery, the people of India are being crushed under the weight of unemployment, inflation, and deepening inequality — even as those in power remain engrossed in “the theatrics of authority.”

He pointed to the last Monsoon Session as evidence, where at least a dozen Bills were passed in breakneck haste — some in under 15 minutes, others without even the courtesy of discussion.

The Congress chief reminded the nation of earlier instances when the government bulldozed major legislative changes — from the controversial farm laws to GST, from the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to several other sweeping reforms — all pushed through Parliament with the urgency of a storm, leaving deliberation behind as collateral damage.

With PTI inputs