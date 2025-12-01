PM ‘biggest dramabaaz’, indulging in hypocrisy: Congress
Kharge says the truth contrasts Modi’s claims — for 11 years, govt has eroded parliamentary propriety, leaving a trail of breached decorum
The Congress on Monday launched a blistering counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him the nation’s “biggest dramabaaz” after he accused the Opposition of theatrics within Parliament’s walls.
In a sharply worded post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lamented that instead of confronting the pressing crises of ordinary citizens, the Prime Minister had once again delivered what he called a familiar “dramebazi performance.”
Kharge said the truth stands in stark contrast to Modi’s claims — that for 11 long years, the government has steadily eroded parliamentary propriety, leaving behind a trail of well-documented breaches of legislative decorum.
He urged the BJP to put an end to what he described as “this grand spectacle of distraction” and return to the fundamentals of democracy: debate, accountability, and engagement on issues that weigh heavily on the nation.
Earlier in the day, ahead of the Winter Session, Modi declared that Parliament must be a place not for drama but for “delivery.”
Kharge responded that while the Prime Minister speaks of delivery, the people of India are being crushed under the weight of unemployment, inflation, and deepening inequality — even as those in power remain engrossed in “the theatrics of authority.”
He pointed to the last Monsoon Session as evidence, where at least a dozen Bills were passed in breakneck haste — some in under 15 minutes, others without even the courtesy of discussion.
The Congress chief reminded the nation of earlier instances when the government bulldozed major legislative changes — from the controversial farm laws to GST, from the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to several other sweeping reforms — all pushed through Parliament with the urgency of a storm, leaving deliberation behind as collateral damage.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines