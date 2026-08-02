PM speaks of 'forgiving' students; govt owes them justice, apology: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 2 August said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about 'forgiving' students were misplaced, asserting that it was the government that owed students 'truth, justice and an apology'.

Gandhi made the remarks in an Instagram post while sharing a video of his interaction with the families of Gopika, Roshini and Vetri Anandan, three medical aspirants who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. He met the families during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

'During my visit to Tamil Nadu, I met the families of Gopika, Roshini and Vetri Anandan, three young medical aspirants whose lives were lost following the NEET paper leak and the cancellation of the examination. Each family was left with the same painful question: why should honest, hardworking students pay the price for a dishonest system?' Gandhi said.

He said a leaked question paper had led to the cancellation of the examination, a forced re-test and unbearable pressure on young minds.

'Behind every statistic is a child with a dream and a family now living with an irreplaceable loss,' he said. 'I listened to their pain. Our fight is for an education system where hard work is respected, examinations are fair and no student is pushed to the edge because institutions failed them,' the Lok Sabha LoP said.