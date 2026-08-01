Rahul says students need PM’s apology, not forgiveness over corrupt exam system

Rahul says students need PM's apology, not forgiveness over 'corrupt' exaCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the country's students for giving them a "corrupt" exam system, asserting that they do not need his "forgiveness" but accountability for repeated examination failures.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks in a post on X after meeting the families of students who died by suicide during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.

Expressing sympathy for the bereaved families, Gandhi said no parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child and alleged that each such tragedy highlighted deeper flaws in the country's education system.

"Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child," Gandhi said, adding that behind every young life lost was a family carrying lifelong grief and unanswered questions about a "broken education system".

The Congress leader alleged that recurring paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations had shattered the aspirations of lakhs of students who had spent years preparing for competitive tests.