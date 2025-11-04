PM wants youth busy making reels, not asking questions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 4 November, unleashed a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of wanting India’s youth to remain “hypnotised by the glow of their mobile screens” instead of questioning the government on education, health, and employment.

Addressing a charged election rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister’s idea of youth empowerment was to keep them “busy making Instagram reels and Facebook videos,” rather than empowering them to demand real change.

“Modi wants you to get addicted to the new high — social media,” Gandhi declared, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. “He wants the youth so engrossed in reels that they forget to ask why there are no jobs, no good schools, no hospitals. This addiction is not accidental — it’s deliberate,” he charged.