PM wants youth busy making reels, not asking questions: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader accuses Modi and Amit Shah of engaging in “vote chori” in Bihar, claiming the NDA is “staring at certain defeat”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 4 November, unleashed a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of wanting India’s youth to remain “hypnotised by the glow of their mobile screens” instead of questioning the government on education, health, and employment.
Addressing a charged election rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister’s idea of youth empowerment was to keep them “busy making Instagram reels and Facebook videos,” rather than empowering them to demand real change.
“Modi wants you to get addicted to the new high — social media,” Gandhi declared, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. “He wants the youth so engrossed in reels that they forget to ask why there are no jobs, no good schools, no hospitals. This addiction is not accidental — it’s deliberate,” he charged.
Turning his fire on the ruling alliance, Rahul Gandhi accused Modi and Home minister Amit Shah of engaging in “vote chori” — vote theft — in Bihar, claiming the NDA was “staring at certain defeat.”
“The INDIA bloc, if entrusted with power, will form a government of the extremely backward, the marginalised, and the Dalits — one that listens to the last voice in society,” he vowed.
Taking aim at chief minister Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said the state’s youth had been reduced to “migrant labourers in their own land,” their dreams buried under a system that rewards privilege over merit.
“In Bihar, question paper leaks have become routine — they don’t test knowledge anymore, only the size of your wallet,” Rahul Gandhi said, his tone equal parts sarcasm and sorrow.
The rally, steeped in political fervour and biting satire, underscored Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to frame the election as a battle not just for votes, but for the very attention and aspiration of India’s young.
With PTI inputs