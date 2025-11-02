Bihar polls: It's Mishra vs Mishra in Jale, but Mashkoor factor refuses to die

Known for the Rishi Gautam Ashram — mentioned in Ramcharitmanas — Jale in Darbhanga district is one of those nondescript, backward constituencies that rarely attract national attention.

But in 2020, it did. And this time again for the 2025 Assembly polls, Jale is back in focus with a triangular contest that captures the churn in Bihar’s caste and community equations.

The fight is, on paper, between Mishra and Mishra — Mahagathbandhan candidate Rishi Mishra and the BJP’s Jibesh Kumar Mishra. But on the ground, a third name dominates conversations: Mashkoor Usmani.

Rishi Mishra, who joined the Congress from the RJD at the last minute, comes from a storied political family. His grandfather, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was a Union minister in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, while his other grandfather, Jagannath Mishra, served as chief minister of Bihar.

The family’s roots in the region run deep, and Rishi is counting on that old connection and the traditional Brahmin vote to revive the Mahagathbandhan’s political fortunes in Jale.

Across the aisle, Jibesh Kumar Mishra — a Bhumihar — is banking on his performance as the sitting MLA and the BJP’s organisational strength. In 2020, he won largely due to a split in the Muslim vote between the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan and AIMIM’s Mashkoor Usmani.