Police clear Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Pune with 30 conditions

Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on 22 August, subject to 30 conditions covering security, public order, noise restrictions and arrangements at the venue.

The event, dedicated to female students, will focus on education, safety, equality, competitive examinations and career opportunities. It will be held at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm, with an estimated attendance of between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

Under the conditions imposed by the police, organisers have been barred from displaying any objectionable banners, photographs or other visual material. They must also ensure that no religious sentiments are offended during the programme.

The organisers will be held responsible for any untoward incident that results in a law-and-order problem, according to the permission order issued on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi confirmed that permission had been granted and said the organisers would comply with all 30 conditions.

The police have directed them to make adequate security arrangements and provide separate facilities for men and women. Sufficient entry and exit points, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities must also be made available.