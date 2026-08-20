Police clear Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Pune with 30 conditions
Police have directed them to make adequate security arrangements and provide separate facilities for men and women
Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on 22 August, subject to 30 conditions covering security, public order, noise restrictions and arrangements at the venue.
The event, dedicated to female students, will focus on education, safety, equality, competitive examinations and career opportunities. It will be held at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm, with an estimated attendance of between 8,000 and 10,000 people.
Under the conditions imposed by the police, organisers have been barred from displaying any objectionable banners, photographs or other visual material. They must also ensure that no religious sentiments are offended during the programme.
The organisers will be held responsible for any untoward incident that results in a law-and-order problem, according to the permission order issued on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi confirmed that permission had been granted and said the organisers would comply with all 30 conditions.
The police have directed them to make adequate security arrangements and provide separate facilities for men and women. Sufficient entry and exit points, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities must also be made available.
Private security personnel, including women guards, will have to be deployed, while volunteers — particularly women — must be stationed across the venue. CCTV cameras covering the entire ground are required to remain operational throughout the day and night.
The organisers have also been asked to follow Supreme Court directions on permissible noise levels and comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
Drone photography has been prohibited at the venue. Clear access must be maintained for police vehicles, ambulances and fire services in case of an emergency.
The permission remains subject to a no-objection certificate from the traffic department. Police may withdraw it if any unlawful activity affecting public order is detected or if a dispute arises over the venue.
The clearance comes amid 14-day prohibitory orders imposed across Pune from 18 to 31 August, restricting public assemblies and the burning of effigies. Police have cited security concerns linked to upcoming festivals and anticipated protests, while Congress leader Pawan Khera has alleged that the restrictions were intended to disrupt Gandhi’s programme.
Gandhi began the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign in Kota, Rajasthan, on 17 June to highlight concerns surrounding the education system and the challenges faced by students. Subsequent editions were held in Dehradun on 17 July and Prayagraj on 8 August.
With PTI inputs