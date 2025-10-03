Political parties to hold talks with EC team in Bihar’s Patna on 4 October

Political parties in Bihar are scheduled to meet a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, officials said, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The delegation, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is expected to begin its two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday, during which it will hear feedback and concerns from representatives of recognised national and state parties. Dates for the assembly polls are anticipated to be announced soon.

Prominent parties likely to attend include the BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, and CPI(ML) Liberation, with each allowed to send up to three representatives for the discussions.