‘Politically motivated’: SC grants relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The Bench also found fault with the Gauhati High Court’s reasoning, stating that it had erred in shifting the burden onto the accused and in relying on Section 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which was not even invoked in the FIR. “The observations made by the high court… are not based on a correct appreciation of the material on record and appear to be erroneous,” the court said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera, argued that the case largely pertained to defamation and reputational harm, which did not justify arrest. He contended that Khera was willing to cooperate and posed no flight risk, and that the remarks were part of political discourse during an election campaign.

Opposing the plea, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Assam government, argued that forged documents had been publicly displayed and that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace their origin and uncover any larger conspiracy.

The case stems from allegations that Khera, during press conferences in Delhi and Guwahati on 5 April, claimed that Riniki Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports and undisclosed overseas assets. She denied the claims and filed a complaint alleging that fabricated documents with forged seals and QR codes were used.

The FIR, registered by the Assam Crime Branch, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to forgery, cheating, false statements, and defamation. The investigation had included searches at Khera’s Delhi residence and inquiries in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the Gauhati High Court had rejected Khera’s anticipatory bail plea, holding that the matter went beyond “defamation simpliciter” and required custodial interrogation. Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia had observed that Khera had “dragged an innocent lady into the controversy” for political mileage.

Khera subsequently approached the Supreme Court following multiple legal proceedings, including a brief grant of transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court.

Notably, the apex court also took cognisance of public statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma against Khera, noting that these remarks formed part of the broader political backdrop of the case.

The ruling marks a significant intervention, reinforcing the primacy of personal liberty while allowing the investigation to proceed under judicial safeguards.

With IANS inputs