‘Politics was a mistake’: What Ashish Banerjee’s purported note says

Former West Bengal Assembly deputy speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Ashish Banerjee was found dead at a party office in Hattalapara, Rampurhat, Birbhum, on Sunday, sending a wave of shock through the locality.

Banerjee, who represented Rampurhat for five consecutive terms, held several ministerial portfolios after the Trinamool Congress came to power, including school education, agriculture and AYUSH. He later served as deputy speaker of the state Assembly before losing the 2026 election to BJP candidate Dhruva Saha.

As news of his death spread, a large crowd gathered outside the Trinamool Congress office. Police from Rampurhat police station rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem examination.

Purported note found at scene

A purported suicide note, said to have been written by Banerjee, was also recovered from the scene. Its authenticity has not been independently verified.

In the note, Banerjee reportedly looked back on a political journey that began during his student years, asserting that he had never been involved in corruption or accepted money in exchange for any work.