Polling concludes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections

Jharkhand recorded 67.59 per cent voting till 5.00 pm, surpassing the 67.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in Delhi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 58.22 per cent polling as of 5.00 pm. Despite a range of measures by the commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane, it said.

Simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra in a single phase and 38 of Jharkhand in phase two concluded peacefully, barring some stray incidents. In both states, voters were still in queue when reports last came in. By-polls in 15 assembly segments and the Parliamentary constituency of Nanded (Maharashtra) in 15 states were also held successfully. With this, elections have concluded for Jharkhand and Maharashtra legislative assemblies and by-polls as well.

Polling took place in an orderly manner in left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas of both states, including Garhchiroli in Maharashtra and Giridih in Jharkhand. Long queues of voters comprising people from different sections of society including first-time voters characterised the atmosphere at polling stations.

In Mumbai, celebrities spurred on voters to show up at polling booths and fulfil their responsibilities. Cricketer and ECI national icon Sachin Tendulkar voted along with his family and reiterated his call to others to come out and vote. The poll body said elderly voters were greeted with a certificate and plants at certain polling stations in Mumbai.