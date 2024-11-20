Polling concludes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections
Urban voters in Maharashtra continue dismal record of low participation, says ECI
Jharkhand recorded 67.59 per cent voting till 5.00 pm, surpassing the 67.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in Delhi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 58.22 per cent polling as of 5.00 pm. Despite a range of measures by the commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane, it said.
Simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra in a single phase and 38 of Jharkhand in phase two concluded peacefully, barring some stray incidents. In both states, voters were still in queue when reports last came in. By-polls in 15 assembly segments and the Parliamentary constituency of Nanded (Maharashtra) in 15 states were also held successfully. With this, elections have concluded for Jharkhand and Maharashtra legislative assemblies and by-polls as well.
Polling took place in an orderly manner in left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas of both states, including Garhchiroli in Maharashtra and Giridih in Jharkhand. Long queues of voters comprising people from different sections of society including first-time voters characterised the atmosphere at polling stations.
In Mumbai, celebrities spurred on voters to show up at polling booths and fulfil their responsibilities. Cricketer and ECI national icon Sachin Tendulkar voted along with his family and reiterated his call to others to come out and vote. The poll body said elderly voters were greeted with a certificate and plants at certain polling stations in Mumbai.
A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray for the 288 assembly seats, with an electorate of over 9.7 crore. In Jharkhand, voters showed up in large numbers across the 38 constituencies in 12 districts. The commission had made a concerted effort to expand participation amongst tribal voters. Accordingly, right from enrolment to polling booths, a conducive and welcoming atmosphere encouraged tribal voters to show up at polling booths.
Polling was also conducted for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and one in Palakkad, Kerala. The ECI said "constant and unceasing vigil" was maintained over attempts to vitiate the level-playing field through money, narcotics and other inducements in these elections.
Seizure figures crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark and stood at Rs 1,139 crore since the announcement of the assembly elections as well as the by-polls and the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) on 15 October.
In Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the combined seizures (Rs 914.18 crore) are over 7.5 times the figures recorded in the previous elections in 2019, the ECI statement said. It said the provisional voter turnout figures will continue to be updated as and when the polling parties return from the polling stations. Counting is scheduled for 23 November.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines