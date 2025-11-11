47.62 pc turnout till 1 pm in second phase of Bihar polls
In the first two hours of voting, a total of 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise, an official says
Brisk voting continued on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies in Bihar, with 47.62 per cent of the 3.7 crore electorate casting their ballots by 1 pm in the second and final phase of the crucial assembly elections, widely viewed as a referendum on JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar.
By 11 am, around 31.38 per cent of the 3.7 crore electorate had cast their ballots, an official said.
However, in the first two hours of voting, a total of 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise, he said.
Gayaji district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.97, followed by Kishanganj (15.81) and Jamui (15.77). Bhagalpur district recorded the lowest turnout of 13.43 per cent till 9 am.
Bihar stands today at the threshold of destiny, as the state enters the second and final phase of its 2025 assembly elections — a moment charged with history, hope, and high political drama.
On this crisp November morning, voting began across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, marking the culmination of weeks of relentless campaigning, fierce rhetoric, and passionate appeals from leaders across the political spectrum.
This concluding chapter of the electoral saga is poised to reshape the contours of Bihar’s political landscape, deciding who will hold the reins of the 243-member Legislative Assembly. From the mist-laden plains of Champaran to the flood-sculpted lands of Supaul, and from the historical heart of Gaya to the vibrant lanes of Madhubani, democracy today beats in a million footsteps making their way to the polling stations.
In this phase, 1,302 candidates — among them 136 women and one third-gender candidate — have thrown their hats into the ring, each representing a thread in Bihar’s complex social and political tapestry. Nearly 3.7 crore voters — 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women — will exercise their franchise at 45,399 polling stations, the highest ever number of booths set up for any election phase in the state’s history.
The Election Commission has left no stone unturned in fortifying the process. Paramilitary forces stand guard across sensitive and remote regions, while drones and surveillance teams monitor movement along crucial borders. The India–Nepal frontier has been sealed, ensuring that no cross-border mischief disturbs the democratic rhythm unfolding within Bihar’s borders. The state’s command centers hum with real-time updates, as officials ensure that every vote is cast freely, fairly, and fearlessly.
The first phase of polling, held on 6 November, set a remarkable precedent — recording a historic turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in Bihar’s electoral chronicles, according to chief electoral officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal. A total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts voted that day, with 3.75 crore electors participating — a testament to the deepening roots of democracy in one of India’s most politically vibrant states.
Now, as the second phase unfolds, the stakes could not be higher. Both the ruling NDA, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, and the Opposition INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav, see in this phase the decisive battleground that could tilt the scales of power. The Seemanchal belt, with its high minority population, and the central districts, known for their caste arithmetic, hold the keys to the final verdict.
As the day progresses, long queues outside polling booths tell their own stories — of anticipation, of anger, of aspiration. Women voters, in particular, have turned out in strong numbers, their silent resolve often proving to be the most transformative force in Bihar’s political churn.
When the ballots are finally opened on 14 November, Bihar will learn which vision has resonated more deeply — the continuity of Nitish Kumar’s “double-engine” governance or the promise of change championed by the INDIA bloc.
Until then, the state remains suspended in the hush before the verdict — the hush of democracy at work, patient, powerful, and poetic — as Bihar once again becomes the stage on which India’s democratic spirit performs its grandest act.
With IANS inputs
