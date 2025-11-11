47.62 pc turnout till 1 pm in second phase of Bihar polls

Brisk voting continued on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies in Bihar, with 47.62 per cent of the 3.7 crore electorate casting their ballots by 1 pm in the second and final phase of the crucial assembly elections, widely viewed as a referendum on JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

By 11 am, around 31.38 per cent of the 3.7 crore electorate had cast their ballots, an official said.

However, in the first two hours of voting, a total of 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise, he said.

Gayaji district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.97, followed by Kishanganj (15.81) and Jamui (15.77). Bhagalpur district recorded the lowest turnout of 13.43 per cent till 9 am.

Bihar stands today at the threshold of destiny, as the state enters the second and final phase of its 2025 assembly elections — a moment charged with history, hope, and high political drama.

On this crisp November morning, voting began across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, marking the culmination of weeks of relentless campaigning, fierce rhetoric, and passionate appeals from leaders across the political spectrum.

This concluding chapter of the electoral saga is poised to reshape the contours of Bihar’s political landscape, deciding who will hold the reins of the 243-member Legislative Assembly. From the mist-laden plains of Champaran to the flood-sculpted lands of Supaul, and from the historical heart of Gaya to the vibrant lanes of Madhubani, democracy today beats in a million footsteps making their way to the polling stations.

In this phase, 1,302 candidates — among them 136 women and one third-gender candidate — have thrown their hats into the ring, each representing a thread in Bihar’s complex social and political tapestry. Nearly 3.7 crore voters — 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women — will exercise their franchise at 45,399 polling stations, the highest ever number of booths set up for any election phase in the state’s history.