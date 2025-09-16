Power generation, distribution key to J&K’s prosperity: Omar Abdullah
CM says hydropower projects face high installation costs, though the per-unit tariff falls over time
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday, 15 September, dismissed speculation over privatisation of electricity in the Union territory, saying his government’s focus is on strengthening and reforming the sector.
“We are not talking about privatisation. If we reduce losses, improve billing efficiency and enhance revenue generation, there will be no need for it. My vision is to strengthen and reform the power sector in J&K,” Abdullah said while addressing the 58th Engineers’ Day function at SKICC in Srinagar, held in honour of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya.
Stressing the centrality of electricity to J&K’s economic growth, Abdullah said cutting transmission and distribution losses and tapping the region’s hydropower potential were key to transforming its financial situation. “We should generate electricity and sell it to other regions, especially during shortages. But to achieve this, we must first bring down losses,” he noted.
Acknowledging the growing competition from renewables, Abdullah said hydropower projects face high installation costs, though the per-unit tariff falls over time. “With solar now at Rs 2–2.5 per unit, competing is difficult. Yet, hydropower remains our only reliable resource, and we must continue developing it alongside improving efficiency,” he said.
The CM underlined the need for tariff rationalisation based on affordability, ensuring the rich pay more while protecting the poor. He also explained why he personally handles the Power Development Department portfolio. “If we really want to make J&K prosperous, the power sector is the most important,” he said, urging officials to sustain progress in reducing losses.
Abdullah further praised landmark projects such as the Baglihar hydroelectric plant, which he said had reshaped J&K’s energy landscape despite major hurdles.
With PTI inputs