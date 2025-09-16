Power generation, distribution key to J&K’s prosperity: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday, 15 September, dismissed speculation over privatisation of electricity in the Union territory, saying his government’s focus is on strengthening and reforming the sector.

“We are not talking about privatisation. If we reduce losses, improve billing efficiency and enhance revenue generation, there will be no need for it. My vision is to strengthen and reform the power sector in J&K,” Abdullah said while addressing the 58th Engineers’ Day function at SKICC in Srinagar, held in honour of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

Stressing the centrality of electricity to J&K’s economic growth, Abdullah said cutting transmission and distribution losses and tapping the region’s hydropower potential were key to transforming its financial situation. “We should generate electricity and sell it to other regions, especially during shortages. But to achieve this, we must first bring down losses,” he noted.