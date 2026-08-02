Pranab Doley’s NSA detention sparks political firestorm, Congress alleges misuse of law

A political storm has erupted in Assam after indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), with the Congress accusing the state government of using extraordinary laws to suppress voices of dissent.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, calling the move a “blatant misuse” of preventive detention laws and alleging that it reflected a wider pattern of BJP governments using legal powers to curb opposition.

Ramesh said the Assam government invoked the NSA against Doley on July 30, just a day after a district court granted him bail in a case linked to protests against a proposed five-star resort near Kaziranga National Park.

According to the Congress leader, Doley had been supporting villagers opposing the project, with indigenous residents of Golaghat claiming that their land was forcibly acquired. He said local communities had been protesting the development since 2022 and had also approached the Gauhati High Court over their concerns.

Ramesh cited the sessions court’s bail order, which observed that when ecological protection intersects with indigenous survival, criminal law should not be used to suppress genuine local concerns. He alleged that the state government’s decision to invoke the NSA amounted to doing exactly that.