President Murmu unfair in criticising ‘protocol breach’ in Darjeeling

The chief minister took to X late on Saturday and released some of the correspondence the state government had with the Rashtrapati Bhavan about the event. It showed that the state government had expressed its reservations about the event and the Darjeeling district magistrate had reported that the organisers were ill-prepared to host the event. This was communicated to the advance team from New Delhi which arrived in Siliguri on 5 March 2026 to oversee the preparations. The Rashtrapati Bhavan decided to ignore the advice and went ahead with the scheduled programme.

Had the Rashtrapati Bhavan exercised due diligence? Available details do not suggest it did. The International Santal Council, a ‘non-political’ organisation of Santal intellectuals, claims to have organised the 6th, 7th and 8th international conference in 2006, 2011 and 2018 before hosting the 9th conference on 7 March 2026. There are sparse details about these conferences in the public domain except that the 8th conference in 2018 was held at Bokakhat in Assam. The council has a Facebook page and on Saturday it hosted a video in which one of the organisers Naresh Murmu dwelt at length on the economic empowerment of the Santhals and the need for ‘self-determination’.

It is not clear why the 9th international conference was hosted in 2026, an election year in West Bengal; or how the dates were determined, just days before the election is due to be notified. In any case, the programme of the President is determined by the President’s secretariat in consultation with the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and the concerned state government. The hosts are vetted and every minute of the event starting with the President’s arrival is mapped and circulated. Security is tight and nobody, literally nobody, can gatecrash a presidential event without a valid entry pass.

The President could not have been ignorant of these nitty-gritties. Yet she chose to blame the state government for keeping the Santhals away. She was not addressing a political rally that was open to everyone. If the state government had allowed people to attend without valid passes and security clearance, that would have been a serious breach of protocol.

After attending the conference at Gossainpur, President Murmu travelled about 30 kilometres to Bidhan Nagar, near Bagdogra Airport in the Darjeeling district and expressed her anguish over the change of venue to Gossainpur. “They (state government) had said this place (Bidhan Nagar) is congested. But I think five lakh people could gather here easily. But I don’t know why they took us there... I don’t know what went through the administration’s mind that they chose a place for the conference where the Santhal people could not go... I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away,” the President said.

Has it occurred to the President, the PM and the HM that the Darjeeling district administration had advised a change of venue to a smaller place because they were sceptical about the host’s ability to mobilise a large enough audience? In any case, the Rashtrapati Bhavan would have cleared the venue after physical verification and after getting the go-ahead from the MHA and the local intelligence unit? So, why is the President blaming the state government?

The President’s outburst has a context as well. The only time President Murmu has voiced her outrage in public over a rape-and-murder incident was when she wrote a widely published article expressing her fear and revulsion over the rape and murder of a doctor intern at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Is it really a coincidence that the only time President Murmu has complained about an alleged breach of protocol also involves the West Bengal government?