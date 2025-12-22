VB-G RAM G act weakens MGNREGA’s rights-based framework, claims Priyank Kharge

The minister also decried the move as a blow to fiscal federalism at a time when state resources are already stretched thin. He pointed to a decline in tax devolution to states — from 34 per cent to 31 per cent, well below the 42 per cent recommended by the Finance Commission — while centrally sponsored schemes grow increasingly restrictive.

Kharge warned that centralising powers under the new act would weaken the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which grants constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions, thereby eroding the role of local bodies crucial for implementing rural employment schemes on the ground.

Questioning the rationale behind the Union government’s “reform,” Kharge asked how the legislation could be called a strengthening of MGNREGA when it appears to reduce a legal right to mere “token” employment.

His father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday echoed the criticism, accusing Prime Minister Modi of deliberately dismantling MGNREGA to make poor villagers and farm labourers subservient to the wealthy. “We fought for the retention of the original MGNREGA, and whatever provisions exist in it must be preserved. I condemn the new Act—it only serves the government’s interests,” he said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed by Parliament on 18 December, and received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, formally replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA. The new law guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment annually, but critics like Priyank Kharge fear it could fall short of preserving the hard-won rights of rural workers.

With PTI inputs