Priyank Kharge defends Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ remark, targets Assam CM
Karnataka minister alleges caste bias; BJP yet to respond
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday defended Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “poisonous snake” remark directed at the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Responding to questions, Priyank Kharge said the remark was metaphorical and referred to opposing ideologies considered harmful.
“What has he said? He said one must act if one encounters a poisonous snake… will you nurture it or drive it away?” he said.
Criticism of BJP, RSS ideology
The minister alleged that the ideology of the RSS does not align with constitutional values and excludes minorities, backward classes, Adivasis, Dalits and women.
“They believe in Manusmriti; we follow the Constitution,” he said, adding that such ideologies should not be supported.
Mallikarjun Kharge had made the “poisonous snake” remark during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district, where he said people should act against harmful forces.
Remarks on Assam CM
Priyank Kharge criticised Sarma, calling him “frustrated” and alleging “caste privilege” in his comments against the Congress president.
He said Mallikarjun Kharge has been active in politics for decades and raises questions that the ruling party has not addressed.
“The sense of caste privilege… was not there when he was in the Congress,” Priyank Kharge alleged, adding that such views reflect ideological positions.
Sarma had earlier criticised Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks, saying he was “speaking like a madman” due to old age.
Questions over RSS complaint
Priyank Kharge also questioned the RSS filing a police complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge over the remarks.
“How can the RSS file a complaint… if it is not registered?” he asked, alleging inconsistencies regarding the organisation’s legal status and financial practices.
He further alleged that despite having an organisational structure and expenditure, the RSS does not pay income tax.
The exchange comes amid heightened political activity ahead of elections in Assam, with leaders from both sides trading allegations.
The BJP has not issued a detailed response to the latest remarks by Priyank Kharge.
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