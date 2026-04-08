Priyank Kharge defends Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ remark, targets Assam CM

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday defended Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “poisonous snake” remark directed at the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Responding to questions, Priyank Kharge said the remark was metaphorical and referred to opposing ideologies considered harmful.

“What has he said? He said one must act if one encounters a poisonous snake… will you nurture it or drive it away?” he said.

Criticism of BJP, RSS ideology

The minister alleged that the ideology of the RSS does not align with constitutional values and excludes minorities, backward classes, Adivasis, Dalits and women.

“They believe in Manusmriti; we follow the Constitution,” he said, adding that such ideologies should not be supported.

Mallikarjun Kharge had made the “poisonous snake” remark during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district, where he said people should act against harmful forces.

Remarks on Assam CM

Priyank Kharge criticised Sarma, calling him “frustrated” and alleging “caste privilege” in his comments against the Congress president.