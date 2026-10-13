Priyank Kharge promises review of Bengaluru Police’s handling of anti-SIR protesters

His remarks followed the detention of demonstrators near K.R. Circle on Monday, where they had assembled to march towards the chief electoral officer’s office. The protesters demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be scrapped and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.

Bengaluru City Police said the group had gathered without permission or prior intimation, contrary to high court guidelines restricting demonstrations to designated locations such as Freedom Park.

According to police, officers initially asked the participants to move to Freedom Park. They were taken into preventive custody after refusing to relocate.

Protesters, however, complained that officers pushed and dragged participants, seized placards and assaulted young demonstrators. They also reported that women were dragged into buses and journalists at the scene were manhandled.

Kharge said maintaining law and order should go hand in hand with enabling citizens to voice disagreement freely and peacefully.

“In a democracy, peaceful dissent is not a threat to law and order. It is a right that law and order must protect,” he said.

He also appealed to protesters to cooperate with police and keep authorities informed about demonstrations, saying this would help ensure participants’ safety and safeguard the rights of others.

“The police are here to protect your rights, not to stand in the way of your voice,” Kharge said.

With IANS inputs