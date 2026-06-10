Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks early AI-171 crash report, closure for families

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to expedite the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash and make the final report public, saying families of the 260 victims are still waiting for answers nearly a year after the tragedy.

In a letter to the minister ahead of the first anniversary of the 12 June crash, Chaturvedi highlighted the continued anguish of bereaved families and called for greater transparency in the probe.

“As the nation approaches the first anniversary of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on 12 June, which resulted in the loss of 260 lives, I wish to convey the growing concern of the bereaved families who continue to await the final findings of the investigation into the incident,” she wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP pointed to the efforts of family members who continue to seek clarity about the circumstances surrounding the crash, citing the example of late pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s 92-year-old father.

“The continued efforts of the 92-year-old father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal to seek clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident underscore the deep anguish experienced by many affected families. Their pursuit is not merely for information but for closure founded upon an objective and credible determination of facts,” she said.