Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc’s win in Bihar, attacks NDA’s poll promises
Congress leader launches Bihar campaign, targeting the ruling coalition and reaching out to youth, women, and farmers
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 1 November, launched a spirited attack on the ruling NDA in Bihar, dismissing its election promises as hollow and long overdue, even as she exuded quiet confidence that the INDIA bloc would sweep to power in the upcoming assembly polls.
Speaking briefly to reporters at Patna airport before embarking on her campaign trail, Priyanka’s words carried a blend of sarcasm and certainty. When asked about the NDA’s freshly minted poll manifesto — which includes a promise of creating one crore jobs — she shot back, “Why now? What have they been doing all these years?”
Her remark struck at the heart of a recurring Opposition narrative — that the BJP-JD(U) alliance, which has ruled Bihar almost continuously since 2005 under chief minister Nitish Kumar, has failed to deliver on the very pledges it now seeks to revive. Kumar, who has alternated between alliances with both the BJP and the RJD-Congress combine, remains a central — and controversial — figure in the state’s political landscape.
When pressed on whether she believed the Mahagathbandhan — the state unit of the INDIA bloc — could form the next government, Priyanka’s response was confident and succinct: “Why not?” she said with a smile, before departing to address her first rally of the campaign.
The Congress leader’s visit marks the formal beginning of her Bihar campaign, one that party insiders say will blend sharp criticism of the ruling coalition’s record with an emotional appeal to youth, women, and farmers — groups the opposition hopes to galvanise under the INDIA bloc’s banner.
As Bihar braces for a heated electoral contest, Priyanka’s sharp retorts set the tone for what promises to be a combative campaign — one where the Congress and its allies seek to challenge nearly two decades of entrenched rule with the promise of change and accountability.
With PTI inputs
