Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge extend Holi greetings, call Holi festival of unity

In a vibrant celebration of colour, camaraderie and shared heritage, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm Holi greetings to the nation, invoking the festival’s timeless message of love, unity and social harmony.

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra painted a lyrical picture of Holi as a grand tapestry woven with the many hues of enthusiasm, joy, sweetness and fellowship. She described it as a celebration that embraces everyone — family, friends, neighbours and the wider community — in a spirit of affection and togetherness. Urging citizens to share happiness generously, she expressed hope that the festival would usher in auspiciousness and renewed bonds across the country.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kharge called Holi a radiant reflection of India’s vibrant, multicultural soul. He said the festival embodies the enduring ideals of unity in diversity, mutual respect and brotherhood that have defined Indian civilisation for centuries. In a message suffused with warmth, he conveyed heartfelt greetings, wishing that the colours of happiness would forever brighten people’s lives.