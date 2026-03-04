Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge extend Holi greetings, call Holi festival of unity
Congress leader paints a lyrical picture of Holi as a grand tapestry woven with many hues of enthusiasm, joy, sweetness and fellowship
In a vibrant celebration of colour, camaraderie and shared heritage, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm Holi greetings to the nation, invoking the festival’s timeless message of love, unity and social harmony.
Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra painted a lyrical picture of Holi as a grand tapestry woven with the many hues of enthusiasm, joy, sweetness and fellowship. She described it as a celebration that embraces everyone — family, friends, neighbours and the wider community — in a spirit of affection and togetherness. Urging citizens to share happiness generously, she expressed hope that the festival would usher in auspiciousness and renewed bonds across the country.
Echoing similar sentiments, Kharge called Holi a radiant reflection of India’s vibrant, multicultural soul. He said the festival embodies the enduring ideals of unity in diversity, mutual respect and brotherhood that have defined Indian civilisation for centuries. In a message suffused with warmth, he conveyed heartfelt greetings, wishing that the colours of happiness would forever brighten people’s lives.
Meanwhile, the Congress headquarters in the national capital transformed into a canvas of festivity as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined party leaders and workers in celebrating the festival. The AICC premises brimmed with colour and cheer as senior leaders, office-bearers and supporters gathered amid music, laughter and the playful splash of gulal.
Rahul Gandhi mingled freely with party workers, exchanging greetings and soaking in the celebratory mood. In his message on X, he described Holi as the festival of colours and love, expressing hope that it would fill every life with new aspirations, fresh enthusiasm and abundant joy.
Party leaders welcomed his presence with enthusiasm. National spokesperson Supriya Shrinate spoke of Holi as a festival of shared happiness, while MP Mukul Wasnik noted the significance of the Leader of the Opposition celebrating alongside grassroots workers. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot described Holi as a reaffirmation of love and brotherhood, and MP Rajeev Shukla said the gathering reflected the party’s spirit of unity.
Celebrated across India, Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring — a season of renewal. Beyond the revelry of colours, it remains a powerful reminder of harmony and togetherness, bringing people closer in a shared celebration of life and hope.
