Priyanka: PM must clarify stance on Sarma’s ‘shameful’ remarks on Kharge

The Congress party has demanded an unconditional apology from Sarma, accusing him of “deplorable conduct” that reflects what it described as the BJP’s “anti-Dalit mindset”.

Echoing the criticism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Sarma’s remarks “vulgar and derogatory,” calling them an affront not just to Kharge but to the entire Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community.

“Kharge ji is a senior and popular Dalit leader of the country — his experience, stature and prestige are unparalleled. Insulting him is not an insult to one individual alone, but also to crores of people from the SC/ST community,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the prime minister’s silence amounted to tacit approval. “If the prime minister sees an attack on the dignity of crores of Dalits and does not speak up, he is not only shirking his responsibility, but is also a party to that insult,” he said, adding, “Your silence is not helplessness, it is consent.”

Rahul Gandhi also linked the controversy to what he described as a broader ideological pattern, accusing the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of historically undermining Dalit leaders. He cited instances ranging from alleged disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar to personal attacks on representatives of marginalised communities.

“This is their ideology, this is their true character and face,” he said.

The exchange has intensified political tensions, with the opposition framing the issue as one of dignity and representation, while pressing the prime minister to publicly distance himself from Sarma’s remarks.

With PTI inputs