Priyanka Gandhi to begin two-day Assam visit; screening meetings on agenda

Describing the process as unprecedented in the state, Singh said this would be the first time the party is conducting such a structured and consultative screening exercise in Assam. He added that Priyanka is likely to visit the state multiple times in the run-up to the elections to review progress, gauge public sentiment and strengthen coordination between the state unit and the central leadership.

Gogoi said the party aims to complete the screening process at the earliest and indicated that the first phase of the Congress candidates’ list could be released by the end of February after consultations with the central leadership. He maintained that the Congress is ahead of other parties in terms of organisational preparedness and candidate identification.

The APCC chief also confirmed that discussions were underway with like-minded Opposition parties regarding possible alliances, signalling that seat-sharing talks may gather pace once the initial list of candidates is finalised.

Targeting chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused him of losing the moral authority to comment on issues of “Hindu leadership” and questioned his position in light of allegations related to land and cattle syndicates. Referring to recent political developments involving senior leaders, Gogoi alleged that attempts were being made to divert public attention from issues such as the alleged 12,000 bighas of land linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

The Congress leadership’s renewed focus on Assam underscores its attempt to consolidate organisational strength and sharpen its electoral strategy as the state heads toward a high-stakes Assembly contest.

