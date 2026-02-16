SC asks petitioners to move Gauhati HC over pleas against Assam CM

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community, asking the petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, said the grievances should first be raised before the high court and directed that the matter be heard expeditiously there.

“Why haven't you gone to the Gauhati High Court? Don’t undermine its authority… This is becoming a trend just before the polls,” the bench observed, adding that a growing number of politically sensitive matters were being brought directly to the apex court.

The judges said parties must exercise restraint and remain within the bounds of constitutional morality, noting that election-related disputes were increasingly being litigated before the Supreme Court instead of appropriate forums.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that the court should intervene, alleging that Sarma was a “habitual and repeat offender”. Counsel Nizam Pasha, appearing for leaders of the CPI (Communist Party of India) and CPI(M) (Communist Party of India-Marxist), also pressed for urgent action, including the registration of FIRs and the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT).