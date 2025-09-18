Priyanka Gandhi treks to tribal hamlet in Kerala, hears community’s grievances

Braving the dense canopies and winding trails of the Karulai forests, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walked into the heart of Wayanad’s wilderness on Wednesday, 17 September, to meet the Cholanaykkars — a reclusive tribal community often described as living on the margins of modern society. There, amid the quietude of the forest, she heard their stories, their struggles, and pledged her support.

Priyanka, who has been in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since 11 September, was guided on her journey by C. Vinod, a PhD scholar in Tribal Economy and a member of the community. Vinod had earlier raised the plight of the Cholanaykkars during her election campaign, prompting her to undertake the visit.

After spending time with the community, Priyanka brought some of their representatives to the Forest Department’s Inspection Bungalow for further discussions on their key demands, including proper housing and bridges to improve connectivity. She also held talks with forest officials and later met with individuals working closely with tribal communities.