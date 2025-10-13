Priyanka Gandhi urges inclusion of tribal knowledge in EMRS curriculum
Wayanad MP says EMRS institutions currently follow only standard curriculum, leaving students disconnected from their own cultural heritage
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for the integration of traditional tribal knowledge into the curriculum of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous wisdom.
In a letter to Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram, Vadra noted that EMRS institutions currently follow only the standard curriculum, leaving students disconnected from their own cultural heritage. “Students are not taught anything about their traditional knowledge systems,” she wrote, stressing that such knowledge is invaluable not only for sustaining tribal culture and traditions but also for its insights into the coexistence of humans and nature.
“As climate change continues to devastate the planet, there are many lessons humanity must relearn from these traditions,” Vadra said, advocating for culturally sensitive modules on tribal crafts, customs, social systems, and heritage to be incorporated into the EMRS syllabus. She also recommended that these lessons be taught by educators from tribal communities to ensure authenticity and relevance.
Citing the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ashram School in Noolpuzha as an example, Vadra highlighted its positive impact on local tribal communities such as the Kattunayakars. Established in 1991, the school has significantly contributed to the education of children who had historically been excluded from mainstream schooling, she noted.
Vadra further proposed that EMRS institutions hold an annual celebration of tribal traditions, featuring participation from all EMRS students nationwide. She suggested that the event be complemented by a conference involving non-EMRS schools to foster wider appreciation and understanding of India’s rich tribal heritage.
Eklavya Model Residential Schools are government-run institutions providing free residential education from Classes VI to XII for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in remote regions across the country.
With PTI Inputs
