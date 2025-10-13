Priyanka Gandhi urges inclusion of tribal knowledge in EMRS curriculum

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for the integration of traditional tribal knowledge into the curriculum of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous wisdom.

In a letter to Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram, Vadra noted that EMRS institutions currently follow only the standard curriculum, leaving students disconnected from their own cultural heritage. “Students are not taught anything about their traditional knowledge systems,” she wrote, stressing that such knowledge is invaluable not only for sustaining tribal culture and traditions but also for its insights into the coexistence of humans and nature.

“As climate change continues to devastate the planet, there are many lessons humanity must relearn from these traditions,” Vadra said, advocating for culturally sensitive modules on tribal crafts, customs, social systems, and heritage to be incorporated into the EMRS syllabus. She also recommended that these lessons be taught by educators from tribal communities to ensure authenticity and relevance.