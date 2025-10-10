Priyanka Gandhi urges government to promote farm stay tourism

Highlighting the broader potential of such initiatives, she said farm stays could serve as a valuable learning experience for both children and adults.

“Even for adults, this is an intriguing and fun way to learn about and experience farming. At the same time, it would provide a new avenue of income for many small farmers, who could do with support,” she said.

Priyanka’s appeal for farm stay promotion came a day after she raised concerns over the Centre’s refusal to waive the loans of farmers affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024.

In a post on 8 October, Wednesday, she said, “The Central government’s refusal to waive the loans of those affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024 is shocking especially while the loans of certain large business houses are waived without hesitation. These loans represent the lives of people who have endured unimaginable pain for no fault of theirs.”

Referring to a Kerala High Court observation, she added, “The Kerala High Court has said that when people have most needed help, the Union government has failed them. I couldn’t agree more.”

Through her recent posts, the Congress MP has sought to draw attention to both the need for rural livelihood support and the importance of nature-linked tourism as a tool for sustainable development in Wayanad and beyond.

Meanwhile, a recent NCRB report has noted a rate of one farmer suicide each day in India, further underscoring the governance failure when it comes to support for agricultural livelihoods across India.

