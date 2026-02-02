Priyanka Gandhi urges Kerala to grant ST status to Kunduvadiyan community

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has renewed her call to the Kerala government to recognise the Kunduvadiyan community as a Scheduled Tribe, sending a formal letter to Kerala minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare O.R. Kelu.

The move follows an earlier request submitted on 27 October 2025, which reportedly did not receive a favourable response, according to a statement from Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that the Kunduvadiyan community, currently listed under the Other Eligible Communities (OEC) category, has faced historical discrimination and was subjected to bonded and forced labour. She highlighted that the community, with a population exceeding 500, has its own distinct language and culture and lives in relative isolation.