Priyanka Gandhi urges Kerala to grant ST status to Kunduvadiyan community
The move follows an earlier request on 27 October 2025 that reportedly received no favourable response, says Priyanka Gandhi’s office
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has renewed her call to the Kerala government to recognise the Kunduvadiyan community as a Scheduled Tribe, sending a formal letter to Kerala minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare O.R. Kelu.
The move follows an earlier request submitted on 27 October 2025, which reportedly did not receive a favourable response, according to a statement from Priyanka Gandhi’s office.
In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that the Kunduvadiyan community, currently listed under the Other Eligible Communities (OEC) category, has faced historical discrimination and was subjected to bonded and forced labour. She highlighted that the community, with a population exceeding 500, has its own distinct language and culture and lives in relative isolation.
The Congress leader also drew attention to the challenges the community faces in accessing education and other opportunities due to the absence of Scheduled Tribe status, resulting in ongoing social and economic marginalisation.
Citing research by the Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies (KIRTADS) for the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the NITI Aayog, Priyanka Gandhi noted that studies have recommended the inclusion of the Kunduvadiyan community in the Scheduled Tribe list.
“Granting Scheduled Tribe status would be of significant benefit to the Kunduvadiyan community and help address the long-standing social and economic challenges faced by its members,” she wrote in the letter.
With PTI inputs
