Priyanka raises concern over sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar
Congress leader says schemes and programmes have little meaning if women cannot feel safe on the streets
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises concern over recent sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar
She says crimes against women are becoming more frequent and violent
She urges the Centre and state governments to ensure women can safely venture out
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over recent sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar, saying crimes against women were increasing and becoming more violent.
Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra urged the Centre and state governments to take steps to ensure women could safely venture out.
“It’s horrible. The crimes against women are just increasing. It was always unsafe for women, and it has become more and more increasingly violent towards women,” she said.
She said governments needed to focus on women’s safety alongside major schemes and programmes.
“I think there is no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can’t even ensure the safety of women on our streets,” she said.
Her remarks came amid a series of reported sexual assault cases involving minors in Delhi in recent weeks.
These include the reported gangrape and killing of a 16-year-old girl in Swaroop Nagar on 10 September and separate sexual assault cases involving minor girls on 16 and 21 September.
In Bihar, a girl and a boy were allegedly harassed by a group of men on a roadside in Jamui while returning home. Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, including three minors.
Vadra said women's safety required serious consideration by governments across the country.
“Wherever there are state governments and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe,” she said.
The Congress MP from Wayanad is visiting the constituency for several days and said she planned to meet residents and understand their concerns in greater depth.