Priyanka raises concern over sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises concern over recent sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar

She says crimes against women are becoming more frequent and violent

She urges the Centre and state governments to ensure women can safely venture out

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over recent sexual assaults against women in Delhi and Bihar, saying crimes against women were increasing and becoming more violent.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra urged the Centre and state governments to take steps to ensure women could safely venture out.

“It’s horrible. The crimes against women are just increasing. It was always unsafe for women, and it has become more and more increasingly violent towards women,” she said.

She said governments needed to focus on women’s safety alongside major schemes and programmes.

“I think there is no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can’t even ensure the safety of women on our streets,” she said.

Her remarks came amid a series of reported sexual assault cases involving minors in Delhi in recent weeks.