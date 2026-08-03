Public anger growing over E20 petrol rollout: Congress
Jairam Ramesh says public concerns over E20 petrol are growing, with demands for transparency and data on its impact
The political battle over the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol has intensified, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of failing to address growing concerns among consumers about the fuel blend's impact on vehicles.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said public unease over the transition to E20 petrol was rising, with people seeking accountability, transparency and concrete data on its long-term effects. He alleged that government assurances had failed to convince consumers because, according to him, there was a lack of comprehensive evidence to dismiss concerns.
Ramesh said Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s response in Parliament on 29 July, where he defended the rollout after years of scientific evaluation, raised more questions than it answered.
Gadkari had maintained that E20 petrol — a blend containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — was introduced after extensive testing and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage. Ramesh, however, argued that experiences shared by motorists and mechanics across the country painted a different picture.
"For months now, consumers and mechanics across the country have been reporting reduced mileage, engine performance issues and concerns over the long-term impact of E20 fuel on vehicles," Ramesh said in a post on X.
He claimed that vehicle owners, particularly those with pre-2023 models, were reporting problems linked to fuel compatibility, including cold-start difficulties, accelerated wear and tear, clogged injectors, corroded fuel lines and damage to rubber components.
Ramesh further alleged that consumers had little choice but to switch to E20 fuel as the blended petrol became the standard across fuel stations.
Citing a June 2026 independent survey involving more than 44,000 owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles, the Congress leader claimed that a significant number of respondents had reported adverse effects following the introduction of E20.
He also criticised previous government responses to consumer complaints, referring to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri’s remarks in September 2025, when he dismissed claims of vehicle or engine damage caused by biofuels.
Ramesh argued that concerns raised by consumers were not new and pointed to government documents, including the NITI Aayog’s 2021 Ethanol Policy Roadmap, which he said acknowledged that higher ethanol blends could accelerate the deterioration of certain rubber components such as hoses, seals, gaskets and O-rings in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends.
He also cited durability tests mentioned in policy documents, claiming they recorded engine-related issues in some vehicles, while warning that E20 could increase the risk of corrosion in fuel tanks and internal metal components.
According to Ramesh, the higher ethanol blend could also affect fuel efficiency, reducing mileage by 6-7 per cent in older four-wheelers, 3-4 per cent in older two-wheelers, and 1-2 per cent even in vehicles designed to support E20.
"Public anger is growing. People are demanding accountability and transparency. Meanwhile, the Modi government’s ministers are unable to convince anyone of E20’s harmlessness because no real data or reports exist," Ramesh said.
The government has maintained that ethanol blending is a key part of India's strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, cut emissions and support farmers by creating demand for ethanol produced from agricultural crops. The E20 rollout remains a major component of India's clean energy transition, even as concerns over vehicle compatibility and consumer awareness continue to fuel debate.
With PTI inputs