Public anger growing over E20 petrol rollout: Congress

The political battle over the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol has intensified, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of failing to address growing concerns among consumers about the fuel blend's impact on vehicles.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said public unease over the transition to E20 petrol was rising, with people seeking accountability, transparency and concrete data on its long-term effects. He alleged that government assurances had failed to convince consumers because, according to him, there was a lack of comprehensive evidence to dismiss concerns.

Ramesh said Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s response in Parliament on 29 July, where he defended the rollout after years of scientific evaluation, raised more questions than it answered.

Gadkari had maintained that E20 petrol — a blend containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — was introduced after extensive testing and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage. Ramesh, however, argued that experiences shared by motorists and mechanics across the country painted a different picture.

"For months now, consumers and mechanics across the country have been reporting reduced mileage, engine performance issues and concerns over the long-term impact of E20 fuel on vehicles," Ramesh said in a post on X.