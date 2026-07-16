E20 dispute: Consumer panel orders Maruti Suzuki to replace car in landmark judgment

In what is believed to be India's first consumer court ruling linked to the country's E20 petrol rollout, a consumer disputes commission in Chhattisgarh has directed Maruti Suzuki and one of its dealers to replace a customer's Grand Vitara hybrid or refund its full purchase price after finding deficiencies in service and unfair trade practices.

The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) partly allowed the complaint filed by a Raipur-based kidney specialist, who alleged that E20 petrol damaged his Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus, manufactured in January 2023.

The Commission directed Maruti Suzuki and its dealer to provide the complainant with a new E20-compatible vehicle of the same variant within 45 days. If that is not possible, they must refund the full purchase price of the vehicle.

Recurring faults after 21,913 km

According to the order, the vehicle developed engine-related problems after covering around 21,913 km. The dashboard displayed an engine warning light and the vehicle stalled repeatedly.

The complainant said the problem persisted despite changing fuel, cleaning the fuel tank several times and making repeated visits to the dealer's workshop.

He also told the Commission that Maruti Suzuki had offered to buy back the vehicle for Rs 12 lakh on a depreciated basis, which he rejected, seeking either a replacement or a full refund.

Maruti blamed contaminated fuel

Maruti Suzuki and the dealer contested the complaint, arguing that laboratory testing showed the fuel in the vehicle's tank was contaminated and contained only 6-7% ethanol despite being sold as E20.

The company maintained that there was no manufacturing defect in the vehicle, citing pre-delivery inspections and monitored test drives. It argued that damage caused by contaminated fuel falls outside the vehicle's warranty.

The Commission held that Maruti Suzuki and the dealer failed to clarify whether the specific model sold to the customer was compatible with E20 petrol, which has become the standard fuel at retail outlets across the country.

It observed that the recurring mechanical issues continued despite repeated repairs at the authorised workshop, supporting the complainant's claim that the defect had not been effectively rectified.