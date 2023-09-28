'Public first, party second': Manipuri actor Rajkumar Kaiku resigns from BJP

Unhappy over the handling of the four-month ethnic conflict in Manipur, well-known Manipuri actor Rajkumar Kaiku has resigned from primary membership of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

His resignation came a day after the BJP government extended the controversial Armed Forces Special Prevention Act (AFSPA) in Manipur for the next six months.

Kaiku’s resignation, according to media reports, was triggered by the killing of two students. He sent his resignation letter to the state leadership on the afternoon of Thursday, 28 September. Northeast media reported that the BJP leadership tried to persuade the actor to remain in the party but he didn’t budge.