Public paying price for Modi govt's mistake: Rahul Gandhi on fuel hike

The Congress on Friday launched a twin attack on the Narendra Modi government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices and its recent messaging on gold purchases, accusing the Centre of burdening ordinary citizens while hurting small businesses and traditional livelihoods.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the fuel price hike, saying the public was being forced to pay for the Modi government’s mistakes.

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each — the first hike in more than four years — as state-run fuel retailers passed on part of the impact of surging global crude oil prices triggered by the Iran war.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Galti Modi sarkar ki, keemat janta chukayegi (the public will pay the price for the Modi government's mistake). The Rs 3 shock has already arrived, the rest of the vasooli (recovery) will be done in instalments.”

CNG prices in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77, while diesel prices have risen to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67 per litre previously. Fuel prices vary across states because of differences in VAT rates.