‘Public service never retires’: Kharge bids farewell to retiring MPs

At the heart of his remarks was a reaffirmation of purpose. “People in politics or public life neither get tired nor retire from their passion to serve the country,” Kharge said, emphasising that dedication to public duty transcends the limits of office.

Looking back on his own journey, he described his first term in the Rajya Sabha as deeply enriching. Despite decades in politics, he noted that the debates and discussions within the House continued to offer new lessons, reflecting the depth and diversity of parliamentary discourse.

The solemnity of the occasion was interspersed with moments of levity. In a light-hearted aside about former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Kharge quipped, “Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath,” drawing laughter across the House — including from the Prime Minister himself.

He also turned his wit toward Union minister Ramdas Athawale, joking that his poetic tributes seemed reserved almost exclusively for the Prime Minister, again eliciting smiles from members.

Amid the humour, Kharge expressed satisfaction at the anticipated return of veteran leader Sharad Pawar to the House, while also paying tribute to several departing members. He acknowledged the contributions of leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, K.T.S. Tulsi, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, crediting them with enriching parliamentary debates and upholding the dignity of the institution.

As the session drew to a close, Kharge’s words captured the essence of parliamentary life — where terms may end, but the commitment to serve, to debate, and to learn continues, echoing far beyond the walls of the House.

With IANS inputs