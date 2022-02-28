Pundits foxed in UP: Crowds surge at all rallies

Thousands of people waited over three hours in Hardoi for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to arrive. Delirious crowds greeting Akhilesh Yadav even at midnight. Huge crowds attending the late rallies now being addressed by BSP chief Mayawati. And notwithstanding jibes on social media that chief minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing sparse crowds, independent observers say that even the beleaguered Yogi is drawing large crowds in his election meetings.

The size of the crowd at road shows and rallies have foxed political observers. In the past the size would indicate the popularity and organizational muscle of the party and the candidate. But with everyone drawing large crowds, it is difficult to make out what voters have in mind, confess old-timers.

But size of the crowd and the level of enthusiasm are still good indicators, the pundits believe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s roadshow in Mathura was “the best ever“ in the temple city, some of them claimed, hinting that the BJP candidate Shrikant Sharma, the power minister in the Yogi Government, appeared to be on a sticky wicket.

Others scoff at the crowd theory. It merely indicates that people are largely unemployed and have time to kill, quips a government employee flippantly. A betel shop owner felt that ‘rent a crowd’ was in play. People with little disposable income, he said, would be willing to join a procession, shout slogans, attend rallies if they are assured of food and some money. A retired school teacher felt it showed a maturing democracy where people are willing to give a hearing to all parties before making up their mind.