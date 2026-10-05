Punjab and Haryana HC orders CBI probe into ED letter; Bajwa welcomes move

Punjab and Haryana HC orders a CBI probe into ED letters alleging corruption involving officials linked to the Punjab CM’s Office

Bajwa welcomes the move, calling for a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation

CBI gets two months to probe the allegations and submit its report

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case concerning letters sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, alleging corruption involving officials linked to the state chief minister’s office.

Welcoming the court’s decision, Punjab leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa said he hoped the CBI would conduct a “fair, impartial and time-bound investigation” and ensure that those responsible for allegedly misusing public funds are held accountable.

“I welcome the Hon’ble high court’s decision and hope the CBI conducts a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation. Those who looted Punjab’s exchequer must be booked and punished, irrespective of how powerful they are,” Bajwa said in a post on X.

The high court has directed the CBI to complete its investigation and submit a report within two months.