Punjab and Haryana HC orders CBI probe into ED letter; Bajwa welcomes move
Pratap Singh Bajwa calls for a “fair, impartial and time-bound” CBI probe and accountability for those allegedly misusing public funds
Punjab and Haryana HC orders a CBI probe into ED letters alleging corruption involving officials linked to the Punjab CM’s Office
Bajwa welcomes the move, calling for a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation
CBI gets two months to probe the allegations and submit its report
Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case concerning letters sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, alleging corruption involving officials linked to the state chief minister’s office.
Welcoming the court’s decision, Punjab leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa said he hoped the CBI would conduct a “fair, impartial and time-bound investigation” and ensure that those responsible for allegedly misusing public funds are held accountable.
“I welcome the Hon’ble high court’s decision and hope the CBI conducts a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation. Those who looted Punjab’s exchequer must be booked and punished, irrespective of how powerful they are,” Bajwa said in a post on X.
The high court has directed the CBI to complete its investigation and submit a report within two months.
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The case relates to three letters sent by the ED to DGP Gaurav Yadav. In the letters, the central agency alleged that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder were involved in corruption.
According to the allegations cited in the case, the individuals were interfering in government administrative processes, including transfers and postings, as well as government tenders.
The ED had urged the Punjab Police to register an FIR based on the allegations. However, when no case was registered, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking an independent investigation.
The PIL was filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who argued that the allegations made in the ED’s letters were serious and involved individuals associated with the Punjab chief minister’s office.
Saraf sought the transfer of the matter to the CBI, arguing that an independent probe was necessary and should remain free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance authorities.
The petitioner also sought a detailed investigation into the alleged money trail and strict action against anyone found guilty.
The high court’s order now places the investigation with the CBI, which has been given a two-month deadline to submit its report.
With IANS inputs