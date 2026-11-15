The Panthic voter: from Nankana Sahib to Instagram

A year ago this month, a little-known independent called Mandeep Singh polled nearly 20,000 votes in the Tarn Taran Assembly by-poll. He neither won nor came second, but he pushed the Congress to fourth place in the heart of Majha. What he had was the backing of a jailed MP, Amritpal Singh, and the ashirwad of those written off by Punjab’s pundits at least three times in 30 years: the Panthic voter.

Panth means ‘the path’. In Sikh tradition, it came to mean the collective body of the Guru’s followers. After Guru Gobind Singh, authority passed to the Guru Granth and the Guru Panth, so the community itself became sovereign. With miri-piri, the twin swords of spiritual and temporal power, religion and politics were never kept in separate compartments. The early Akalis said it plainly: they are one and the same.

The Panthic voter, then, is a Sikh who votes mainly through the lens of the Panth: its shrines, its institutions like the Akal Takht and the SGPC, its honour and its grievances. He is not necessarily a Khalistani or even an amritdhari; many are clean-shaven youngsters. What sets him apart is that qaum comes before party.

Panthic politics was born in the gurdwara reform movement of 1920-25, when the Sikhs fought to take historic shrines back from corrupt, loyalist mahants. The SGPC was formed in November 1920 and the Shiromani Akali Dal on 14 December the same year. About 130 Sikhs were killed at Nankana Sahib in 1921.

When the Chabbian da Morcha (the struggle for the keys of the Golden Temple) succeeded, Mahatama Gandhi wired Baba Kharak Singh: ‘First decisive battle for India’s freedom won’. The Gurdwaras Act of 1925 handed the shrines to an elected SGPC.