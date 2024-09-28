Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on Saturday, 28 September, diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are "completely stable".

The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up.

"At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive," according to a heath bulletin issued by the hospital.

It said the chief minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics. "All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement."