Punjab: How many of Bhagwant Mann’s enemies are within?

Following the AAP’s lacklustre performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning just 3 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been under renewed pressure from his own party high command as well as naysayers.

Some disgruntled AAP MLAs, led by Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, reportedly lobbied with Delhi-based leaders to air their grievances against Mann in the immediate aftermath of the Lok Sabha polls.

Swords were crossed once again during the recent Vidhan Sabha session when Sandhwan, in an unprecedented move, sought the support of the Vidhan Sabha to summon the DGP to report on a corruption complaint against a junior police officer. The Speaker also gave this odd request ample play and sought the opinion of Kunwar Vijay Partap, former IPS officer and current AAP MLA from Amritsar North — and an ardent critic of his own government. Though the Speaker backed down the next day, it was a clear challenge to the authority of the chief minister, who is also the home minister.

During the session, a number of the ruling party’s MLAs — including Kunwar Vijay Partap, Baljinder Kaur, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Inderbir Nijjar, Dinesh Chadha and Gurlal Ghanaur — hauled up their own government for alleged non-performance and corruption! These fresh salvos by dissidents from within are believed by many observers to have the blessings of the Delhi bosses.

Of course, Bhagwant Mann’s tussle for power against the Delhi-based high command led by Arvind Kejriwal is common knowledge. Kejriwal’s release from jail was quite expected to exacerbate it further — not least because while Kejriwal was trapped in Tihar, Mann had quickly asserted himself to select candidates for the elections.