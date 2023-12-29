CM Mann rubbishes BJP claim that he wanted R-Day tableau to display his, Kejriwal's photos

A day after he was accused of intending to use the state tableau for personal promotion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said he would quit politics if state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar proved his accusation, dismissing as a lie Jakhar's assertion that the government wanted the Republic Day parade tableau to carry Mann's and Arvind Kejriwal's photos.

The CM said when Jakhar made these allegations at a press conference on Thursday, he was stuttering "like only a liar would do". He, however, added that he has sympathy for Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP and had to "read out the script that was given to him."

Jakhar had accused Mann of politicising the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, and alleged that the state's Aam Aadmi Party government had insisted that the tableau carry Mann and Kejriwal's images, which was one of the reasons why it was excluded from the Republic Day event.

"The AAP government was adamant that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's photos should be on it, which is not allowed as per protocol. This was one of the reasons for the rejection of the Punjab tableau," Jakhar had said.