The Congress leader maintained that neither party had presented a credible roadmap to address Punjab’s developmental challenges. He also expressed confidence that the renewed alliance would fail to secure a mandate to govern the state.

Singh challenged SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to Punjab’s electorate the circumstances surrounding his party’s earlier withdrawal from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the reasons behind its return.

The political reunion was announced by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Badal, marking a significant development ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The SAD had severed its 24-year association with the BJP in September 2020 following differences over the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, which were subsequently repealed after prolonged farmers’ protests.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Lok Sabha MP and senior SAD leader, had also resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the agricultural legislation.

The revival of the alliance marks a significant realignment in Punjab’s political landscape, setting the stage for a competitive electoral contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the reunited BJP-SAD combine.

With PTI inputs