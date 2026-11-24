Punjab Congress calls BJP-SAD reunion an alliance driven by greed for power
State president Pargat Singh questions the political reunion ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, saying both parties lack a development agenda for Punjab
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh criticised the BJP-SAD alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections
Singh questioned Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over his party’s earlier departure from the NDA
The SAD had ended its 24-year alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Tuesday criticised the reunification of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, accusing both parties of coming together solely to regain political power.
Speaking to PTI, Singh described the renewed partnership as a “directionless alliance”, questioning its commitment to Punjab’s economic development and long-term prosperity.
“The reunion between the SAD and the BJP is only for the greed for power,” Singh said.
The Congress leader maintained that neither party had presented a credible roadmap to address Punjab’s developmental challenges. He also expressed confidence that the renewed alliance would fail to secure a mandate to govern the state.
Singh challenged SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to Punjab’s electorate the circumstances surrounding his party’s earlier withdrawal from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the reasons behind its return.
The political reunion was announced by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Badal, marking a significant development ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
The SAD had severed its 24-year association with the BJP in September 2020 following differences over the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, which were subsequently repealed after prolonged farmers’ protests.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Lok Sabha MP and senior SAD leader, had also resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the agricultural legislation.
The revival of the alliance marks a significant realignment in Punjab’s political landscape, setting the stage for a competitive electoral contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the reunited BJP-SAD combine.
With PTI inputs