Singh said the corridor’s closure had deprived devotees of an opportunity to visit one of Sikhism’s most revered shrines. He appealed to the Centre to explore a secure and mutually acceptable arrangement with Pakistan to restore pilgrim access.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent the final years of his life, with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The corridor has remained closed since 7 May 2025, when India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Economic impact of border trade suspension

Singh also drew attention to the economic repercussions of suspended commercial activity through the Attari-Wagah border, historically an important trading route for Punjab.

He said restrictions on cross-border commerce had affected traders, transporters, farmers and labourers, diminishing employment opportunities and disrupting livelihoods, particularly in areas close to the international border.

The Congress leader urged the Union government to examine the feasibility of restoring trade through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post, subject to adequate security safeguards and regulatory oversight.

Singh maintained that Punjab had historically borne a disproportionate share of the human, social and economic consequences of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Seeking Modi’s personal intervention, he emphasised the need for an approach that safeguards national security while addressing the religious aspirations and economic interests of Punjab’s residents.

With IANS inputs