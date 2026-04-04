Rahul Gandhi alleges govt ‘covering up’ foreign surveillance risks via CCTV, apps

Rahul Gandhi on 4 April alleged that the Centre is concealing the extent of foreign surveillance risks through Chinese CCTV cameras and digital platforms, claiming this could compromise the security of citizens.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said the government was attempting to “cover up its own failures” and keep people “in the dark”.

“This is a deliberate conspiracy to keep India in the dark,” he said.

Allegations on surveillance risks

Gandhi claimed that despite restrictions on Chinese-origin CCTV cameras in public use, such equipment continues to be installed inside government buildings.

“Banned Chinese apps are resurfacing under changed names. Foreign AI platforms are processing sensitive data. And the government has absolutely nothing to say about this,” he said.

He added that the issue was raised through an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Questions raised in Parliament

Gandhi said the government’s response did not provide specific information on key concerns.

“From which countries did our cameras originate? How many are certified from a security point of view? Which foreign AI platforms are processing government data?” he asked.

“The ministry’s response contained no figures, no answers — not even the name of a single platform,” he alleged.