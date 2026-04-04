Rahul Gandhi alleges govt ‘covering up’ foreign surveillance risks via CCTV, apps
LoP questions lack of data in Parliament reply; Centre says steps taken to strengthen cybersecurity framework
Rahul Gandhi on 4 April alleged that the Centre is concealing the extent of foreign surveillance risks through Chinese CCTV cameras and digital platforms, claiming this could compromise the security of citizens.
In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said the government was attempting to “cover up its own failures” and keep people “in the dark”.
“This is a deliberate conspiracy to keep India in the dark,” he said.
Allegations on surveillance risks
Gandhi claimed that despite restrictions on Chinese-origin CCTV cameras in public use, such equipment continues to be installed inside government buildings.
“Banned Chinese apps are resurfacing under changed names. Foreign AI platforms are processing sensitive data. And the government has absolutely nothing to say about this,” he said.
He added that the issue was raised through an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Questions raised in Parliament
Gandhi said the government’s response did not provide specific information on key concerns.
“From which countries did our cameras originate? How many are certified from a security point of view? Which foreign AI platforms are processing government data?” he asked.
“The ministry’s response contained no figures, no answers — not even the name of a single platform,” he alleged.
He further said that despite earlier acknowledgement of risks linked to around 10 lakh Chinese cameras, the government has not clarified whether existing systems are secure.
Government response
Responding to Gandhi’s question, Jitin Prasada said the government is conscious of cybersecurity risks and has taken multiple steps to strengthen digital infrastructure.
He said measures include securing telecom networks, strengthening legal frameworks and enhancing CCTV system standards.
Prasada referred to the implementation of the National Security Directive on Trusted Sources in 2021 to ensure that telecom equipment is sourced from trusted vendors.
He also cited the Telecommunication Act 2023 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2022 as part of the legal framework for safeguarding networks and personal data.
Gandhi said the lack of detailed disclosures raises concerns about transparency and accountability.
“By attempting to conceal the reality of foreign surveillance, the government is putting the security of every citizen at risk,” he said.
The issue highlights ongoing political debate over data security, digital infrastructure and the use of foreign technology in critical systems.
With PTI inputs
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