Rahul alleges law and order breakdown in Uttarakhand after ex-Army officer’s death
Congress leader blames BJP government; police say brigadier was killed in crossfire, four arrested
Rahul Gandhi on 31 March alleged that law and order in Uttarakhand has “completely collapsed” following the killing of a retired Army brigadier in Dehradun.
In a post on X, Gandhi criticised the BJP government in the state, describing its leadership as “irresponsible” and accusing it of failing to ensure public safety.
“The brutal, broad-daylight murder of retired Brigadier V.K. Joshi — who had stepped out for a morning walk in Dehradun — clearly demonstrates that law and order in Uttarakhand has completely collapsed,” he said.
He added that citizens in the state were living “under the shadow of violence, murder and fear”, and alleged that under BJP rule, “only criminals remain fearless and secure”.
Gandhi further said that those who had served the country were “unsafe within their own city”, and claimed that Uttarakhand, once known for peace and security, was witnessing rising insecurity.
Police version of incident
According to police, Brigadier V.K. Joshi was killed on 30 March after being caught in crossfire between two groups following a dispute, reportedly linked to a bill at a nightclub.
The incident took place in Johri village on Mussoorie Road in the Rajpur area of Dehradun.
Police said four people, including a nightclub owner, have been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and roles of those involved.
Political reaction
Gandhi’s remarks come amid political exchanges over law and order in Uttarakhand following the incident.
There was no immediate response from the state government or the BJP to the allegations.
The case has drawn attention to concerns around public safety, even as authorities continue their probe into the incident.