Rahul alleges law and order breakdown in Uttarakhand after ex-Army officer’s death

Rahul Gandhi on 31 March alleged that law and order in Uttarakhand has “completely collapsed” following the killing of a retired Army brigadier in Dehradun.

In a post on X, Gandhi criticised the BJP government in the state, describing its leadership as “irresponsible” and accusing it of failing to ensure public safety.

“The brutal, broad-daylight murder of retired Brigadier V.K. Joshi — who had stepped out for a morning walk in Dehradun — clearly demonstrates that law and order in Uttarakhand has completely collapsed,” he said.

He added that citizens in the state were living “under the shadow of violence, murder and fear”, and alleged that under BJP rule, “only criminals remain fearless and secure”.

Gandhi further said that those who had served the country were “unsafe within their own city”, and claimed that Uttarakhand, once known for peace and security, was witnessing rising insecurity.