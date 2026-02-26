Rahul Gandhi alleges US pressure on PM, says farmers being ‘sacrificed’
Congress leader claims India–US trade deal will expose small farmers to heavily mechanised US competition
Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump had pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi into signing a trade deal that would “sacrifice” Indian farmers.
Addressing a farmers’ convention in Peravoor in Kerala’s Kannur district, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the proposed India–US trade agreement would open Indian agriculture to heavily mechanised American farmers, putting small and marginal farmers at risk.
“Farmers are the foundation of India. If you weaken the foundation, nothing can stand,” he said, arguing that while the government speaks about IT and other sectors, no growth is sustainable without strengthening agriculture. “We eat food every day but do not remember who puts it on our table,” he added.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that negotiations over agriculture had stalled for months because the Indian government was reluctant to allow greater access to US farm products such as soybeans, fruits and vegetables. He claimed that renewed pressure from Washington led to a shift in position.
He further alleged that he was prevented from speaking in Parliament after the President’s address because he intended to raise two issues: the unreleased files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and a case in the United States involving the Adani Group. Gandhi claimed both matters had implications for the prime minister.
The Union government has dismissed references linking PM Modi to the Epstein case files, describing them as baseless and not credible.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister was willing to compromise Indian agriculture to protect himself and the ruling party’s financial interests. “Indian farmers are being sacrificed,” he said, adding that no previous prime minister would have allowed unrestricted entry to American agricultural products.
Referring to Kerala, where he previously served as MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress was preparing a manifesto centred on farmers and labourers. He called for stronger minimum support prices, improved cold chain infrastructure and better storage facilities. He also flagged the issue of man-animal conflict in Wayanad, describing it as a complex challenge that requires sustained policy attention.
The Centre has not responded specifically to Gandhi’s latest allegations on the trade deal.
With PTI inputs
