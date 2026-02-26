Rahul Gandhi alleges US pressure on PM, says farmers being ‘sacrificed’

Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump had pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi into signing a trade deal that would “sacrifice” Indian farmers.

Addressing a farmers’ convention in Peravoor in Kerala’s Kannur district, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the proposed India–US trade agreement would open Indian agriculture to heavily mechanised American farmers, putting small and marginal farmers at risk.

“Farmers are the foundation of India. If you weaken the foundation, nothing can stand,” he said, arguing that while the government speaks about IT and other sectors, no growth is sustainable without strengthening agriculture. “We eat food every day but do not remember who puts it on our table,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that negotiations over agriculture had stalled for months because the Indian government was reluctant to allow greater access to US farm products such as soybeans, fruits and vegetables. He claimed that renewed pressure from Washington led to a shift in position.