Police can break bones, not satyagraha: Rahul on assault on students

Rahul Gandhi alleges Delhi Police are refusing to register an FIR over the alleged assault of student protesters.

Congress vows legal action over claims that police beat two women and other students during demonstrations.

Gandhi invokes the Dharasana satyagraha and says police violence cannot break a non-violent protest.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 16 October accused Delhi Police of refusing to register a first information report (FIR) over the alleged assault of student protesters, warning that the Congress would pursue legal action against officers accused of beating them.

Gandhi also invoked the 1930 Dharasana satyagraha, asserting that police could break bones but could not break a non-violent protest.

In a post on X accompanying a video of his interaction with injured students, including members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’s student wing, Gandhi alleged that two young women — Athira from Kerala and Ritu from Rajasthan — had been beaten by Delhi Police personnel during recent protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special Intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'Delhi Police is refusing to register an FIR on the assault of our students. Two young women, Athira from Kerala and Ritu from Rajasthan, along with many others, were beaten by Delhi Police. I have spoken to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra. A Zero FIR has already been registered in Kerala,' Gandhi wrote.

'We will pursue every legal route against the officers responsible, in Kerala, in Rajasthan and in the courts. Brutality by Amit Shah's Delhi Police will not go unchecked,' he added.