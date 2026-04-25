Rahul Gandhi turns up heat on BJP, TMC, calls Mamata and Modi job pledges “empty jokes”
The Lok Sabha LoP addressing a poll rally in Kolkata branded Prime Minister Modi a “specialised vote chor” for alleged manipulations in various state elections
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, addressed a massive crowd at a high-energy rally near Shahid Minar in Kolkata today. The event buzzed with enthusiasm as thousands of supporters gathered under the scorching sun, many spilling outside the hangar venue.
Gandhi arrived nearly an hour late from a meeting in Sreerampore, but the delay did little to dampen spirits. Heavy NSG security blanketed the area, underscoring the event's intensity. The backdrop featured a giant image of Gandhi holding the Constitution's preamble, flanked by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Huge placards displayed the Congress manifesto, with digital boards highlighting key promises. Reporters and cameramen swarmed the venue, capturing every moment opposite the historic Shahid Minar—a reminder of Congress's rule in Bengal five decades ago. Gandhi wasted no time launching sharp attacks.
"While Congress fights to unite India's people, BJP divides them on religion, creed, and caste," he declared. He spoke of personal hardships, saying he stood before them on bail after losing his official home and Lok Sabha membership. "Modi has hit me with investigation after investigation," Gandhi added.
He contrasted this with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing agencies of sparing her despite "scams."
"If probes against Mamataji were real, she'd be on bail too," he quipped, alleging BJP's "original fight" targets only Congress. Gandhi branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "specialised vote chor" for alleged manipulations in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka. He mocked Modi's "56-inch chest" and "desh bhakti" claims, questioning why he fled Parliament during Gandhi's speech against "Adani and Ambani."
On farmers, Gandhi warned Modi had agreed to sell American products in India, "deciding to kill our farmers." He accused the government of data transfers and petroleum imports needing U.S. permission. Praising true patriots like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he slammed Bengal's issues: cheat funds, coal smuggling, and job scams.
Gandhi ridiculed unfulfilled job promises—Mamata's 5 lakh jobs and Modi's 2 crore annually—likening them to empty jokes. He drew parallels between rapists going free in BJP states and similar failures under TMC, saying both parties neglect jobs.
"Mamata ji has opened the door for BJP in Bengal," he charged. Congress, Gandhi stressed, refuses compromise with BJP. "We are the only ones who can defeat them," he asserted. He claimed both Trinamool Congress and BJP conspired to block his Bengal visits, cancelling rallies and denying cooperation.
Repeating his call against scams, he urged unity: "In a world of hate, we must bloom flowers of love. Don't fear—Congress will win one day. "Other speakers amplified the rhetoric. Amba Prasad recited poetry attacking TMC's "syndicate raj, jungle raj, and corruption." Without naming Banerjee, she targeted a "woman in white saree and slippers," saying welfare schemes had turned people into servants.
"You won't get jobs, just bhatas," she said. "Girls' families now ask how much you earn from schemes. Mamata Banerjee should go now. Beware TMC and BJP. Bengalis resisted British rule but now bow to handouts."Rohan Mitra, Ballygunge candidate and son of late leader Somen Mitra, hit RSS hard.
"TMC and BJP share one father: RSS," he declared. He criticised TMC for failing to re-enroll voters post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Congress, he boasted, has a clear opposition and CM face in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while BJP lacks faces in Bengal. The rally pulsed with energy.
Supporters chanted slogans, waved flags, and endured the heat for a glimpse of Gandhi. Congress positioned itself as Bengal's anti-BJP bulwark, promising jobs, unity, and a return to its storied legacy. As the crowd dispersed, the message lingered: Congress eyes maximum seats to challenge BJP's dominance.
This event signals escalating pre-election battles in West Bengal, where Congress is looking at a revival amid TMC-BJP rivalry. Analysts note Gandhi's personal narrative and local attacks could energise cadres, though seat-sharing dynamics remain fluid.