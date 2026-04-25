Rahul Gandhi turns up heat on BJP, TMC, calls Mamata and Modi job pledges “empty jokes”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, addressed a massive crowd at a high-energy rally near Shahid Minar in Kolkata today. The event buzzed with enthusiasm as thousands of supporters gathered under the scorching sun, many spilling outside the hangar venue.

Gandhi arrived nearly an hour late from a meeting in Sreerampore, but the delay did little to dampen spirits. Heavy NSG security blanketed the area, underscoring the event's intensity. The backdrop featured a giant image of Gandhi holding the Constitution's preamble, flanked by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Huge placards displayed the Congress manifesto, with digital boards highlighting key promises. Reporters and cameramen swarmed the venue, capturing every moment opposite the historic Shahid Minar—a reminder of Congress's rule in Bengal five decades ago. Gandhi wasted no time launching sharp attacks.

"While Congress fights to unite India's people, BJP divides them on religion, creed, and caste," he declared. He spoke of personal hardships, saying he stood before them on bail after losing his official home and Lok Sabha membership. "Modi has hit me with investigation after investigation," Gandhi added.

He contrasted this with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing agencies of sparing her despite "scams."

"If probes against Mamataji were real, she'd be on bail too," he quipped, alleging BJP's "original fight" targets only Congress. Gandhi branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "specialised vote chor" for alleged manipulations in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka. He mocked Modi's "56-inch chest" and "desh bhakti" claims, questioning why he fled Parliament during Gandhi's speech against "Adani and Ambani."

On farmers, Gandhi warned Modi had agreed to sell American products in India, "deciding to kill our farmers." He accused the government of data transfers and petroleum imports needing U.S. permission. Praising true patriots like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he slammed Bengal's issues: cheat funds, coal smuggling, and job scams.

Gandhi ridiculed unfulfilled job promises—Mamata's 5 lakh jobs and Modi's 2 crore annually—likening them to empty jokes. He drew parallels between rapists going free in BJP states and similar failures under TMC, saying both parties neglect jobs.