Rahul Gandhi flags lack of hostels for female students, seeks answers from PM

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised the issue of inadequate hostel facilities for female students, seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the difficulties faced by women pursuing education away from their hometowns.

Rahul Gandhi referred to an interaction with a female student at his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore on Saturday, where students raised concerns over education, recruitment, employment and hostel shortages.

“‘The government has money to light diyas — why not for our hostels?’ This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Sunday.

He said the student had to stay in a paying guest accommodation because of the lack of hostel facilities, adding that the cost of rent and concerns over housing created additional pressure for students.

“Many girls drop out of their studies for this very reason — because there’s no place to live,” Rahul Gandhi said, while also questioning the adequacy of housing allowances and alleging that they fail to keep pace with inflation and are affected by corruption.

“Do you have any answer to that little girl’s question?” Rahul Gandhi asked, addressing Modi.