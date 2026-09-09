Rahul Gandhi seeks agency-wise accountability over poor rural roads in Raebareli

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday flagged the poor condition of roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in his Raebareli constituency, displaying photographs of pothole-riddled stretches during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Gandhi sought details from officials about the agencies responsible for constructing the damaged roads and pressed for action to address the condition of the stretches.

A nominated member of the DISHA committee, Umesh Bahadur Singh alias Bablu Singh, said Gandhi placed photographs of the damaged roads before officials and also identified specific roads while seeking action.

The PMGSY executive engineer assured the meeting that the roads would be repaired, Singh said.

Gandhi also stressed the need for proper identification and record-keeping of roads constructed by different agencies so that responsibility for their maintenance could be clearly established.

“The road issue was raised after Gandhi examined the condition of roads in the district and presented photographic evidence during the meeting, rather than merely seeking information from officials,” Singh said.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Raebareli, attended the meeting at the collectorate along with Congress' Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, elected representatives and officials. The meeting reviewed the implementation of various central government schemes in the district.

He left the collectorate without speaking to reporters.

Meetings with locals, development projects

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi met Congress functionaries and representatives of several organisations at the Bhuemau guest house. People from Raebareli, Amethi and Sultanpur also met him and raised issues concerning their respective areas, Congress leaders said.

Gandhi also handed over two ambulances to the health department and inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 3 crore, party leaders said.