Rahul Gandhi targets Punjab government over villager’s alleged suicide

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the alleged suicide of a villager who had questioned finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the continued availability of drugs in the state.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded Cheema’s resignation and called on chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order an independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the villager’s death.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit daily-wage worker from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison. According to his family, Singh had questioned Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on 6 September, a day before the incident.

In a Hindi post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that a “dangerous pattern” was emerging under the AAP government in Punjab, where people raising questions about the administration’s failures were met with threats and torture.

Rahul Gandhi claimed Singh, whose son had allegedly become a victim of drug abuse, was humiliated and pressured to apologise after questioning the minister about the government’s inability to curb the drug trade.

He further alleged that Singh was moved from one hospital to another without receiving adequate treatment and eventually died.